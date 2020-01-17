Pep Guardiola is not going to be a manager in his 70s like Roy Hodgson

advertisement

Pep Guardiola says it is unlikely that he will equal the life of Roy Hodgson as a manager.

The Manchester City boss will face trouble with the veteran Crystal Palace coach in the Premier League on Saturday, the day of his 49th birthday.

Guardiola has enjoyed phenomenal success to date in a 12-year management career with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and now City.

That will probably cause him to be in demand for many years, but although he does not exclude it, Guardiola does not expect him to continue working as long as 72-year-old former English manager Hodgson.

“If I still enjoy it and have offers, and I have passion, and I still enjoy it and the people I live with and on the field, and I feel comfortable,” the Catalan said in response to a question.Pep Guardiola says he has other interests outside the football he wants to pursue (Nick Potts / PA)

“I didn’t say I’m going to retire next week or next year, but I don’t think I’ll be a manager at that age, but I don’t know.

“I think when you train at 72 this is because you are bored at home! That must be the reason why, but it is so addictive. It’s fun, our job. “

Guardiola, who took over from City in 2016 and has been contracted for another year, has other interests than management that he can pursue in later life.

He said: ‘I think the most important thing when you retire is to be curious to do something else. If that happens, that’s no problem.

“The problem is that if you have done that all your life and have no curiosity or other interests to do something else, you are home and have nothing to do.

“But if you want to travel or do something else … I am interested in doing other things and if I am not a manager, I will do them. But at the moment I am happy to do this and I would like to continue here. “

Guardiola is impressed by the work that Hodgson has done in Selhurst Park.

He said: ‘Of course I admire him. It is incredible that he has the passion to become a manager at his age. He is doing very well.

“We can’t forget the situation when he took over at Palace. I think they had zero points and everyone considered them degraded. Instead, he did incredibly well.

“It is a pleasure and an honor for me every time we encounter him.” Andros Townsend celebrates its stunning goal at Etihad Stadium last season (Martin Rickett / PA)

Palace won the corresponding season of last season at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said: “Every game you can win or lose, but we have played many games against Crystal Palace and we have lost only one. We have prepared ourselves as well as possible to win another game.”

City enters the game after a 6-1 win at Aston Villa, which has been shown by the players celebrating by holding a party.

Guardiola said the position took place with his knowledge: “I knew it. When they have time, they make many dinners together with staff or alone. They do it often.

“I like it when they’re out here. They sometimes do it at home or sometimes in restaurants, as in this case. So it’s fun. “

