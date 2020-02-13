Canadians want cheap weeds, which is not good for companies that want to produce expensive cannabis.

Cannabis companies in Canada have long promised “super premium” products, some of which even predict the demand for 100 grams of the plant. However, Canadian consumers go the other way as Aurora Cannabis Inc.

outlined on Thursday in a profit report that had quarterly losses of more than $ 1 billion.

CFO Glen Ibbott said in a conference call that 17% of the Canadian cannabis market bought cheap weeds as of December – less than CAD 9 (USD 6.79) per gram – up from just 2% in the summer. In the meantime, the premium pot rose from a market share in the range of 30% to 17%.

“Well, it took a tough turn,” said Ibbott in the call.

Aurora focused on high quality cannabis at its Whistler facility and on certain brands under the chief executive Terry Booth and former chief corporate officer Cam Battley. However, Aurora changed management and executives said Thursday that it plans to launch a cheaper brand called Daily Special.

Aurora’s statements in Thursday’s conference call reflect a broad industry trend across Canada and all countries – people who enjoy and buy cannabis want cheap, strong weeds and will talk on their wallets, according to PI Financial-Analyst Jason Zandberg. Pressure for a cheap saucepan is almost inevitable, he said, but Zandberg and industry leaders are surprised at how quickly demand arrives.

“Of course, more cannabis is produced than is demanded, but I didn’t expect weed price pressure to go down so soon after a little over a year on the legal market,” Zandberg said in a phone interview late Thursday.

Demand for less expensive marijuana has already lowered the price at which Aurora can sell its weeds by 10% to $ 4.76 per gram in just three months, and Zandberg said his team expects a similar decline this quarter. Aurora pays the same cost for growing, packing and selling pots, which means lower margins, Zandberg emphasized.

Cheaper weeds can also hurt Aurora in other ways. The company recently promised its bankers that, in return for easing its immediate obligations, it would post positive earnings before interest depreciation taxes and depreciation by the end of the fiscal year. Otherwise, the terms of senior secured loans with a term of $ 162 million would be violated.

“Aurora is facing a lot of headwind,” said Zandberg. “If the price of cannabis drops, it will be more difficult to reach this milestone (Ebitda). They are not particularly solvent for an organization of this size, and there are many factors involved.”

The desire for cheap marijuana also hurt that of Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc.

Results – The company cited demand for cheaper weeds as one of four reasons why it gave up its forecast for fiscal year 2020 on Thursday afternoon.

