People taking action: Local group with blurred faces takes action by taking an icy dive in the upcoming Polar Plunge!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dressed in crazy costumes or just swimsuits, they race into the icy Atlantic. This group of people includes a number of boys who are called the Bearded Villains.

Nicholas Cary is one of the members of the local chapter.

“It’s just a group of guys who have a bond with a beard, and we just want to reach out and improve the community. We do as many events as possible,” he said.

That includes the Polar Plunge. They are regulars and are preparing for another year with only swimwear, special head gear and Viking helmets.

You heard well. Just ask Eric Renfrow.

“Viking – like looting, looting, attacking the water!” he says with a smile.

So does having the beard have an advantage? Matt Duke, who will be diving with the group next month, says, “Yes, I think so. That’s because your face isn’t freezing … it’s getting too cold or something.”

But the rest of their body? Yes, frozen. But another member, Eric Williams, says it’s worth supporting Special Olympics Virginia.

“It comes from your heart and you know that this means so much more to them than the little bit you tolerate here. It goes a long way for the people you’re trying to help.”

And Nicholas adds that the Bearded Villains not only collapse, but also support the various events in which the Special Olympians compete.

“The athletes respond well to people who have just come out and support and encourage them, so we are part of it all year round.”

They take action in other ways. For example a recent fundraising campaign to help local homeless veterans or to raise money to bring Easter baskets to hospital admissions. Williams believes they help destroy stereotypes.

“Partially, it changes the image of when people look at bearded men, they get a certain image in their head. You would … usually someone will talk to me and ask,” Are you in a gang? “

Matt says it’s a frequently asked question.

“It is often wrong – about 100% of the times – every time someone comes to see us … and even walks around at a Walmart.”

And they hear the question: “Are they in a bike gang?” And sometimes they join forces with motorcycle clubs to take action in the community.

For all these reasons, News 3 presented the Bearded Villains with a People Taking Action prize, along with a $ 300 Visa gift voucher from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Click here for more information about supporting the Polar Plunge.

And if you want more information about the local Bearded Villains chapter, the Virginia Villains, click here.

Do you know someone who is worth a People Taking Action prize? Click here to nominate them!

