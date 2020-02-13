Valentine’s Day goes to the dogs.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend $ 1.7 billion on their furry Valentines this year, up 17% over what these animal lovers lost in 2010.

It reflects the general trend that romantic date parameters are becoming more and more spellbound, as those celebrating Valentine’s Day are expected to spend a record $ 27.4 billion on heart-shaped holidays this year, according to the NRF , an increase of 32% over the previous year record $ 20.7 billion. The average person is expected to spend $ 196.31 on buying flowers, chocolates, and other gifts for loved ones this year, up 21% from last year’s $ 161.96, especially because more people are shopping with friends, family and, yes, pets consider gifts.

“The definition of how you celebrate on Valentine’s Day has broadened considerably. People buy something for their significant other, but then they also pick up things for their employees and buy items for their pets,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF director for industry and consumer insights, told MarketWatch, “My sister-in-law has a dog and this dog gets so many gifts for things like that.”

Connected: Why only about half of Americans love Valentine’s Day

The NRF notes that more than one in four people (27%) will spoil their pets with a Valentine’s Day present this year. This is the highest number in the history of his survey. The average person earmarked $ 12.21 for their pets’ Valentines on average, almost double the $ 6.94 a year earlier.

And that could be a conservative estimate. Rover.com found that almost half (47%) of their pet parents had planned a Valentine’s Day celebration for their dog companion last year, such as: B. buy new outfits or bake special desserts. In fact, one in three said that he had planned his entire weekend to spend time with his dogs, and one in three said that he regularly brought his dogs with him on dates.

In other messages, I just bought my dog ​​a Valentine’s Day gift. I need help 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nc2k4nz38r

– feckless fox @ (@ sam56759067) February 12, 2020

Did I buy a Valentine’s Day gift for my friend? Did I buy one for my dog? Absolutely.

– EJ @ (@bambijayne), February 13, 2020

“We have always heard of puppy love, but pets definitely have a bigger share in Valentine’s Day spending,” said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy for Prosper Insights, in a statement. “Husbands and wives don’t have to worry if their spouses buy a Valentine’s Day gift for someone else – most likely they’ll be greeting cards for their children’s class at school, flowers for a family member, or maybe a reward for the family dog. “

In fact, almost half (47%) of Rover.com respondents admitted that they cuddle their dog more often than their partner, and 67% “often look their dogs lovingly in the eye”. A 2018 poll by Just Right by, the pet food brand, also found that half of the dog owners said they would rather spend time with their puppy dogs than with their romantic partners or family members. And cat owners found in a 2018 poll that they talked to their cat friends for more than 3.5 hours a week and cuddled for more than nine hours.

Continue reading: Why so many women now say they’d rather hang out with their dog than their lover

More than half of U.S. households have a pet, and many people don’t know how much scratches their four-legged friends get on a given day. A separate 2018 Rover.com report found that while people thought owning a dog cost $ 26 to $ 75 a month, they spent an average of $ 153 a month, or 1,836 US dollars a year. A 2017 Association of International Certified Professional Accountants Americans survey also found that dog owners spend an average of $ 1,560 a year on their furry friends, while a 2018 TD Ameritrade report found millennials $ 1,285 a year cats spend $ 915 a year on their dogs.

Connected: Americans are ready to ruin their financial future on behalf of their pets

And we’re not just talking about vet visits and nibbles. Rover.com’s Cost of Dog Ownership Survey also found that one in four pet parents spoiled their pooch by buying a massage. 45% would take their dog for a special meal on their birthday; and one in three would spend more than $ 250 on a special gift for their puppy.

This article was originally published in 2018 and updated with the latest data on Valentine’s Day.