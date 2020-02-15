Shots broke out on Valentine’s Day at Kandi Burruss restaurant and her husband Todd Tucker outside Atlanta.

On Friday evening, three people were shot and wounded in the Old Lady Gang restaurant. According to ABC News, one man entered the star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s restaurant and targeted another man, said Allyn Glover, East Point police captain. The police said that two bystanders were also shot and that all three victims had not suffered life-threatening injuries.

The names and ages of the injured were not published immediately. The shooter was not in custody, remarked Captain Glover. It was a shocking scene when viewers told CBS 46 they heard gunshots and screaming people. “We heard two shots and I saw someone go out of that door,” said an eyewitness. “And I ran.”

Another restaurant visitor said what was observed: “Scream, a woman screams.” CNN reported that Brynae Kinsey told WGCL that she was outside the restaurant when gunfire broke out and someone ran out the door. “I just heard her screaming” Ahhh “and then I heard two bangs. Pop, pop,” said Kinsey. “I was just wondering what was going through his head to make him jump.” A few days ago, RadarOnline reported .com that Kandi is desperately looking for a RHOA spin-off show, fearing that “her time on the [mothership] show is ending,” said a source.

The reality star recently “ran a spin-off show about her growing family and business.” And that would include their restaurants. Kandi and Todd founded Soul Food Restaurant in 2016 and it is now a chain with three locations in Georgia. Filming on February 14 took place at Old Lady Gang’s East Point location, which is in a large shopping complex approximately 5 miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kandi and Todd did not comment on the incident.

