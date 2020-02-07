Alyssa Forslund (pictured), General Counsel at Marks Paneth, New York, has been promoted to an expanded position as Chief Risk Officer.

Gary Sturisky has been appointed Head of National Counseling Practice at Marcum in New York. In addition, the company approved eight people as partners. Marcum has been promoted to partner for tax and business services: Mary Antonetti in New Haven, Connecticut, and Benjamin Dailey in Portland, Maine; in insurance services: Stanley Farmer in Houston, Qiqi Wei in San Francisco and Qasim Zaidi in Philadelphia; in consultation: Taylor West in Houston; and in the group for technical inspection and quality control: Sara Carlson in Chicago.

CohnReznick, New York, promoted: Ira Weinstein to general manager of the home, real estate and cannabis industries; Scott Szeliga becomes managing partner in the Baltimore office, succeeding Weinstein; Bill Pidgeon and Marc Wolf become co-directors of financial services practice. You will succeed Jay Levy, who has taken over the management in New York. The company also promoted 12 people to the partnership. CohnReznick was promoted to partner in an advisory capacity: Sedic Ampanas, Vincenzo Toppi and Natalie Tronkina; Taxes: Yelena Belaks, Sean Granat and Daniel Levin; certainly: Melissa Ferrucci, Kevin Gokey, Jeff Hollman, Karin Lundquist and Jason Zimmerman; and in national certainty: Matthew Derba.