People on the move: DHG appoints senior manager for inclusion and diversity

Robert Greening and Ryan Leppo were promoted to superiors, and Jody West was promoted to administrator in SEK’s Chambersburg office. and William Oyster (pictured) was promoted to member and Joseph Schuster promoted to senior associate in the Carlisle office.

Stambaugh Ness, York, announced 13 new owners of the company: Katie Bochniak, Chief People and Culture Officer; Chad Bumbaugh and Kelly Chambers, both directors of the Entrepreneurial Services Group; Krista Gardner, director, nonprofit and government group; Valerie Higgins, director of architecture, engineering and construction consultancy; Jason Jaworski, managing director; Phil Keeney, director of technology solutions; Lisa Lee, Account Manager; Kelly Morningstar, Manager, Strategic Tax Advisory Group; Susan Patrick, director of customer solutions; Meredith Reinhart, manager, manufacturing and sales group; Kristi Weierbach, Head of HR Consulting; and Heather Zecher, head of marketing.

Jeremy Burris was promoted to Senior Vice President and Michael Caparoula and Brendan Whalen to Vice President at S.R. Snodgrass, Cranberry Township.

