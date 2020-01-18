People keep stealing manhole covers from streets in Greater Manchester

advertisement

More metal grille covers have been stolen from streets in Wigan – and taxpayers are being asked to pay again to have them replaced.

Thieves have again targeted heavy drainage channels, with 16 covers from Spring View and Ince.

Each replacement costs an average of £ 100, and the Wigan Council spent £ 20,000 on the replacement in 2019 alone.

Uncovered drains have proven widespread in the community, as have the traffic cones used by the Wigan City Council to warn pedestrians and drivers of caution.

Although no thefts have been reported since July last year, the community had to replace more than 180 Gulley tops last year.

Metal thieves have also proven to be a problem in other parts of Greater Manchester as the Bolton Council branded the crimes in 2018 as “thoughtless and irresponsible.”

Given the recent events, Paul Barton, Wigan Council environmental director, has again urged residents to stay vigilant and share any information they have.

“Removing bars can be extremely dangerous,” said Barton.

“Drivers have to be vigilant, children who play on the street or anyone who does their business can suffer serious injuries if they do not discover a missing grille.

“We want our residents to see this with eyes and ears and report suspicious activity they see.

“Any information that could identify the culprit, such as vehicle details or registration number, would be welcome.

“I would also ask our scrap dealers to deposit street grids for scrap.”

Anyone who sees a missing grille cover is asked to report this by calling the Wigan Council Central Guard on 01942 404040.

