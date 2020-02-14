The Pentagon has resisted efforts within the Trump administration to make it difficult for U.S. chipmakers and other companies to supply China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from their overseas locations, the people familiar with the situation said.

The Department of Defense’s move to a proposed rule will happen if the U.S. steps up its campaign to convince the allies that Huawei’s equipment poses a security threat. In addition to printing, a federal indictment was lifted this week, accusing Huawei and two U.S. subsidiaries of conspiracy and conspiracy to steal business secrets. According to Huawei, the fees are unfounded.

Huawei is the world’s largest manufacturer of telecommunications equipment and a leader in next-generation 5G radio networks. The US claims its equipment could be used for Chinese government espionage, a claim that Huawei has repeatedly denied.

The Trump administration has tried to further prevent US companies from selling to Huawei, which is also a major smartphone maker.

Defense officials had raised concerns during talks within the administration that stopping sales to Huawei would deprive US chipmakers of the important revenue needed to fund advanced research. The Pentagon itself invests heavily in research to keep up with the latest in weapon and defense capabilities.

