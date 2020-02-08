PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – A Pennsylvania judge accused of providing racist comments on a jury was banned from hearing cases following a court order issued Thursday.

Judge Mark Tranquilli was suspended after being accused of repeatedly referring to a black jury as “Aunt Jemima” in comments he made in his chambers after a drug suspect’s acquittal on January 24.

Allegheny County Bar Association said it was also “to request a full investigation by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board.”

Tranquilli was temporarily sentenced to class action lawsuits after a judge questioned by court officials. He is prohibited from discussing a case and is limited to “only administrative tasks with immediate effect”.

The judge reportedly made the comments in the presence of prosecutor Ted Dutkowski and defense attorney Joe Otte in his chambers.

Tranquilli did not respond to comment requests this week.

