Baby on board! Domino Kirke is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her husband, Penn Badgleyafter several pregnancy losses.

“Already on the way again,” wrote the 36-year-old singer on Monday, February 10, an Instagram photo of her baby bump. “Pregnancy after losing is completely different. After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept that I was done. As an obstetrician, I saw and heard everything. Everything is necessary to lovingly free myself from the losses for which I was present and to be in my own experience. “

The DOMINO band member, who is already the mother of 10-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship, continued to write: “When I was 25, I knew nothing. I didn’t have a community. I blissfully submerged subconsciously about the birth and its secrets. Now that I have 10 years of experience, I appreciate my birth community and the knowledge I have. They’re already teaching us how to stay the day we never had to be, kid. Thank you very much.”

While the “little” Badgleys will be his first child, the 33-year-old Gossip Girl is already a “good stepfather” for Cassius.

“He doesn’t have to be a” father “to have more fun with him,” Doula told us exclusively in Weekly in October 2019. “It’s really nice. The quilting is definitely new territory for me because I didn’t grow up with one, but … he really cares about him.”

The preteen has a funny age, the English star told us at the time. “Boys at 10 years old have the same amount of testosterone as they did at 18 years old. So there is a weakness, but when I call him, he’ll say,” Hey mom, you sound tired. You should go to bed, “Kirke explained.” And I would like to: “Yes, OK, thanks.” Like: “Whoa, who am I talking to?”

Because of this, girl alum Jemima Kirke“The sister doesn’t have to be there all the time,” she enthused.

Domino and the You Star married in February 2017.

