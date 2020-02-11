PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken on experienced Minnesota striker Jason Zucker, who jerks the six best Penguins strikers as they prepare for a push after the season.

Pittsburgh sent Alex Galchenyuk, defender prospect Calen Addison, and a conditional selection for the first round of 2020 to the Wild in exchange for sugar.

The 28-year-old Sugar has 14 goals and 15 assists for Minnesota this season. Its arrival in Pittsburgh gives the penguins more depth to complement one of their top two lines. Pittsburgh, currently four points behind first place in Washington in the Metropolitan Division, has spent the past five weeks replacing all-star striker Jake Guentzel, who will be out until the end of April after striking out on the right on December 30 Shoulder hurt.

“Jason Zucker is a top 6 striker who we think fits our group,” said Jim Rutherford, general manager of Penguins, has the potential to impact our future. “

The deal was the first big step for general manager in the first year, Bill Guerin, who was previously deputy GM of the penguins. Guerin told the savages that he would give them as much time as possible to catch up with the Western Conference, and they only entered four points a week from a placeholder. But they have been in the middle of the pack for some years and could use a refresh of their pool of interested parties.

Sugar, recently moved to the fourth row, has been on the trading block for a year and is being treated by Guerin’s predecessor Paul Fenton almost before the end of the season. Last summer, he won the NHL’s humanitarian award, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. After scoring 33 goals and playing in all 82 games in 2017-18, Zucker’s production declined with the rest of the wild last season when six playoffs ended.

Sugar will be contracted for an annual cap hit of $ 5.5 million in the 2022-23 season. Zucker is a reliable two-way player who scores 132 goals, 111 assists and 243 points in 456 NHL games.

The move sent Galchenyuk to the Coyotes seven months after the Arizona penguins took over. Galchenyuk fought for a niche in Pittsburgh with just five goals and twelve assists in 45 games. His playing time decreased over the course of the season. He has played less than 10 minutes in seven of the last eight games of penguins, and his average ice age of 11:29 per game corresponds to a full minute career low.

The long-lived sugar, who has missed 10 or fewer games in each of the last five seasons, joins a team that remains at the top of the overall standings despite numerous injuries in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division. The list grew by one on Monday when promising rookie defender John Marino announced that he would be missing 3-6 weeks after surgery to heal facial fractures caused by a puck in a loss to Tampa Bay last week were hit in the face.

Minneapolis AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.