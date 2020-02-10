Naughty and cute! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott DisickPenelope, Penelope’s daughter, grows up quickly – but her parents documented their childhood from the start.

Mini actress Keeping Up With The Kardashians was born in July 2012 and came to her older brother Mason, who arrived in 2009. She became a big sister in 2014 when the poosh creator and her then boyfriend welcomed their second son, Reign.

A source exclusively reported to Us Weekly that “the entire Kardashian / Jenner clan was in the hospital and everyone was super excited” when Penelope arrived.

We spread the news in November 2011 that Kardashian and Disick were expecting this. “I have nine weeks to go,” said the reality star at the time. “You should wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I’m confident.”

The Dollhouse author, who woke Disick at 7 a.m. after a pregnancy test to tell him the news, added, “It wasn’t as if we hadn’t tried. We said, so to speak,” If that’s how it should be, it will be so. “

Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming arrival with a baby shower in May, attended by 70 guests. “I’m excited to have a girl to have a new experience,” said the pregnant star in an episode of the E! show at the time. “I’m very happy that Mason doesn’t have to compete with a little brother. Babies are his new obsession!”

Seven months after welcoming Reign, the couple, who kept pacing back and forth, finally gave up when Disick became comfortable with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo. Since then he has moved on Sofia Richie,

When it comes to coparenting, the New Yorker and Kardashian are professionals. “I am so proud of the place we are now as parents for our children and all the work that we have put into our work,” said the model in an April YouTube video. “The fact that we tried and made it work makes life so much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with someone I can’t talk to every day.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see Penelope over the years.