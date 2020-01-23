Pence, Putin comes to Israel for the Holocaust Forum - Israel News

advertisement

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Israel on Thursday and joined an airlift of Presidents, Prime Ministers and Kings from around the world on Wednesday for the two-day Holocaust World Forum in Jerusalem on the 75th anniversary of the liberation the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp had arrived.

The heads of state and government – Putin, Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prince Charles, United States President Nancy Pelosi and the Presidents of Bulgaria, Romania, Finland, Georgia, Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina – meet for the main ceremony in Jerusalem 1.30 p.m. Putin is also said to meet the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia for drug allegations.

The event started on Wednesday evening with a reception dinner at President Reuven Rivlin’s residence, where he asked politicians to take action against racism and anti-Semitism.

>> Read more: The Holocaust Forum and the US elections provide Israel with the perfect platform to promote the annexation of the Jordan Valley. Analysis ■ What is the real reason for a huge gap between Poland and Russia? ■ America’s Shameful Betrayal of Europe’s Desperate Jewish Academics in the Holocaust | opinion

9:27 AM FM Katz meets Putin at Ben-Gurion International Airport

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Ben Gurion International Airport and thanked him for coming to Israel to participate in the Holocaust Forum.

“Israel values ​​the bravery of the Russian people in the war and the crucial role of the Red Army in the defeat against Nazi Germany and the liberation of the extermination camps,” said Katz to the Russian president. “Your visit to Israel will help strengthen the friendship between Russia and Israel and allow us to re-examine the security challenges that Israel faces in the Middle East.”

9:06 am Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes VP Pence at Ben-Gurion International Airport

Katz greeted the American Vice President and said, “Thank you and bless your arrival at an event with an important goal. The friendship between Israel and the United States is stronger than ever and based on mutual values. The steps you have taken – you and Trump – to strengthen the link between Israel and the United States, we are showing leadership and bravery, and we are grateful for that. ”

9:05 am Putin lands in Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Israel before participating in the International Holocaust Forum. Putin is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the mother of Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old American Israeli detained in Russia on drug charges. This is the fourteenth meeting between Netanyahu and his Russian counterpart since late 2015 to discuss the Issachar case and regional issues.

President Reuven Rivlin (L) and his French counterpart Macron at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 22, 2019.

8:58 am Putin inaugurates Seige of the Leningrad monument in Jerusalem

Putin will erect a Jerusalem memorial to the heroism of the residents and fighters of the siege of Leningrad during World War II. The memorial will be erected in central Sacher Park in Jerusalem, a stone’s throw from the Knesset and the Supreme Court. Rivlin and Netanyahu will be present on Putin’s side.

The massive sculpture “Gedenkkerze” commemorates hundreds of thousands, including tens of thousands of Jews, who were killed in the course of the 900-day siege by the Nazis from September 1941 to January 1944.

8:50 am Pence lands in Israel

5:54 Police announce road closure

When the forum begins and the world’s leading politicians arrive in Jerusalem, dozens of streets in the city and outskirts have been closed to traffic by the Israeli police. Route 1, which connects Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. and its branches to the east are also closed at regular intervals. Traffic to the west on the same route is expected to be closed in the evening and the police are warning of traffic and traffic jams on the road.

4:58 am Macron doesn’t apologize to the Israeli security forces

Contrary to an Israeli police statement, France made it clear that there was no “excuse” from France after French President Emmanuel Macron was confronted with Israeli security forces in the old city of Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“There was no apology from the President to the Israeli security forces,” French officials told Haaretz. According to the Élysée Palace, Israeli security forces attempted to break into the common ground of the French church and President Macron responded to a dispute between French and Israeli security.

4:38 am The dispute over World War II, which causes a major conflict between Poland and Russia

As world leaders descend on Yad Vashem’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, a diplomatic conflict arises between Russia and Poland that illustrates the role of both countries in World War II. What is the conflict about, what do the countries want from each other and why now? Read more here,

4:35 a.m. The Holocaust Forum and US elections provide Israel with the perfect platform to drive the annexation of the Jordan Valley analysis

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to annex the Jordan Valley a week before the September elections, it was perceived as a last-minute trick to distract attention from his upcoming corruption charges and to trick religious-Zionist voters into getting involved to remove from the right alliance with Likud.

The World Holocaust Forum provides an opportunity to get the annexation back in the headlines, knowing that the many heads of state and government who remember the 6 million who died in the Holocaust will not criticize Israel’s event Will destroy appetite for land. Read more from Haaretz editor-in-chief Aluf Benn here,

19:50 Rivlin urges world leaders to join forces to fight anti-Semitism

At a special reception, Rivlin urged politicians and leaders from around the world to “unite in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and extremism, in the defense of democracy and democratic values”. This is the call of our time is our challenge. This is our choice. ”

“This is a historic gathering, not just for Israel and the Jewish people, but for all of humanity,” said Rivlin. “When we remember the victims of the Holocaust and World War II tonight, we also mean the victory of freedom and human dignity.” He added that heads of state and government will gather at the Yad Vashem memorial on Thursday to “remember and promise” never again.

In his speech, Rivlin also referred to a dispute between Poland and Russia over who was responsible for the outbreak of the war. Polish President Andrzej Duda decided to boycott the ceremony because his organizers did not ask him to speak officially while Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked to deliver a speech. “Historical research should be left to historians,” said Rivlin. “The role of political leaders is to shape the future … At a time when more and more survivors are leaving us, this gathering is an expression of our shared commitment to sharing the Shoah’s historical facts and teachings with the United States next generation. ”

