At ESPN, Kevin Pelton is part of a group of four analysts who split the NBA teams among themselves and have a forgery period annually, he told Friday’s 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station Burns & Gambo Show.

Pelton had the Phoenix Suns.

He couldn’t find any deals. He didn’t do business.

In real life, the suns also refrained from moving. Pelton said he was “not terribly surprised”.

“Of course we heard talk about Luke Kennard and Kelly Oubre in possible trades this week, but I think anyone who follows for so long knows that there have to be many different conversations to get a trade.” Pelton said. “The fact that they had these conversations didn’t necessarily mean that something was going to happen.”

He is turning to this off-season, when Phoenix will have up to $ 25 million at its disposal.

The Suns is one of up to six teams that are expected to spend at least $ 20 million on free trade, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“I think Deandre Ayton could be one of the players that will be available next summer,” said Pelton.

Given the numerous candidates striving to avoid commitments due to the 2021 free agency class highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George in 2020, the Suns could be able to get a starting strength without acting for him to have to.

“This could be a really good summer to be a buyer in the free agency because there are so few teams with space reserves and then many teams that want to take over by summer ’21.” Pelton said.

Here are three names that Pelton mentioned on the Burns & Gambo show:

Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant, the versatile, athletic striker from Denver Nuggets, has been a defensive opponent since starter Paul Millsap was injured and Grant started 15 games before.

Grant has an average of 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals per game during this time. He has at least one theft in all but three games and multiple blocks in six games – including a seven-block ad in a win against the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on January 31.

He also improved as a goal scorer this season and scored an average of more than 15 points per game in his starting phase. His overall shooting rate has dropped, but he’s scored 40% of his 3-point this season.

However, Grant doesn’t seem to be a viable goal – Pelton said the Nuggets are planning to bring him back as a full-time starter next season. But this would open the door to the suns to chase another force forward.

Paul Millsap

Millsap is no longer the player he was with the Atlanta Hawks, but the attacker would be an experienced veteran who can still stretch the ground and play solid defense.

At the start of this season, Millsap had an average of at least one theft or block per game until 2008/09. He shoots 3 to 41%, but doesn’t take as many as he did with Atlanta.

Millsap is a reliable all-star player with two-sided strength and ten years of experience in the playoffs.

However, the injury mistake has hit him hard since he came to the Nuggets in 2017. He only played 38 games in the first season and is out of schedule due to a bruise on his left knee. He has only played 32 games so far and has completed an average of 25 minutes per game.

But his offensive skills alongside Deandre Ayton would allow the suns not to clog the paint, and he is able to defend forward and down the perimeter.

Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari, the Thunder striker from Oklahoma City, was one of the most important names in the retail market last week, but the Thunder decided to keep him on for the expected post-season.

But Gallinari is a free agent next year and could be one of the leading free agents.

Gallinari is one of six players who shoot at least seven three points per game and make at least 40% of it. His offensive rating since Thanksgiving is the second best in the league behind Kawhi Leonard.

He averages 19.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and helps the Thunder exceed all expectations and be within two games from Friday morning to the fourth start of the Western Conference.

If the Suns want a 6-foot-10 striker who can shoot 3s and spread the ground so Ayton can work with the color, look no further.

The Suns, which will almost certainly not be fighting for a star like Antetokounmpo or Leonard, could use a potentially slow free agency for 2020.

“For a team that is unlikely to land any of these guys anyway, your money is likely to go further this summer than in ’21 because there will be so many teams with space,” said Pelton.

