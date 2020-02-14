Pele denied reports that he was depressed and withdrawn due to mobility problems.

The son of former Brazilian striker Edinho told TV Globo Monday that his father was “embarrassed” to leave home because of his hip problems, causing “some depression”.

Pele, who will be 80 in October, replied on Friday with a statement saying, “Thank you for your prayers and concerns. I am ok

“I’m turning 80 this year. I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age.

I’m sorry I’ve been quiet lately – I’m on vacation with my family! But I just wanted to say 👋. How is your july going / Desculpem por estar tão quieto Recentemente. Eu estou em férias com a minha família! Então eu só passei aqui para dizer 👋. Como o seu julho está indo? pic.twitter.com/uPhkqJgDIc

– Pelé (@Pele), July 25, 2019

“I’m not afraid, I’m determined. I am confident in what I am doing. Last week I had the honor of meeting the CBF president in the studio where I filmed my documentary.

“I had two campaign photo sessions last month that used my image and testimony. I have planned several upcoming events.

“I don’t avoid fulfilling commitments from my constantly busy schedule. Pel turns 80 in October (Owen Humphreys / PA)

“I continue to accept my physical limitations as best I can, but I intend to keep the ball going. God bless you all.”

The three-time World Cup winner, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has suffered from hip problems and often uses a wheelchair when performing in public.

Pele underwent prostate surgery in 2015 and was hospitalized last year with a urinary tract infection.

This summer marks his third World Cup triumph in Mexico for the 50th time when Brazil beat Italy in the final.