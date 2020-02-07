Advertisement

Peggy Judge

Peggy H. Judge, 89, of The Villages, FL, died on February 2, 2020. Peggy was born on January 11, 1931 in Medora, IL, as one of 9 children of Corinne and Glenn Harlan. She married Fred W. Judge, who died on September 10, 2000. In 2001 she moved to The Villages, where she learned to thrive again.

Peggy was a primary school teacher who taught from 1968 to retirement in Lake Okeechobee, FL. She enjoyed boating, traveling and later playing cards with “the girls” in the villages. She was a very caring and strong-willed person. She touched many lives through her long career in education and her time in the villages.

Advertisement

Peggy is survived by her son Stephen and grandson Matthew from Oviedo, FL. Her 2 brothers and 4 sisters too.

A celebration of life will take place on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N HWY 441/27 Lady Lake, FL 32159.

Instead of flowers, please send a donation to the American Cancer Society, 13940 US 441, Bldg. 200, Suite 205, The Villages, FL 32159 or charity of your choice.

Advertisement