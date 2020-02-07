Advertisement

In the past ten years Justin Bieber has developed from an annoying pop star to a cool R&B singer in the music game a la Justin Timberlake. You can decide for yourself whether this is a compliment or not.

After a long break from playing music to concentrate on himself and his new wife Hailey Rhode Bieber, the Canadian pop singer returns with some new works in time for Valentine’s Day.

In his first single / visual for “Intentions”, Bieber builds on the favorite of most fans, Migo, Quavo, and the LA-based non-profit organization Alexandra’s House to surprise fans and community leaders with gifts such as backpacks and FIATs. There were some nice heartwarming moments in this joint.

Check out the pictures below on Justin Bieber and Quavo’s “Intentions” and let us know if you will be looking for JB’s new album on February 14th.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2wMpVVtXg [/ embed]

