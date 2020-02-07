Advertisement

The stories that families tell about their story are often more myths than facts that have been passed down through generations. Told from grandparents to grandchildren, people with the high dose of exaggeration tend to keep things exciting.

But aside from the fact that certain snobs get their fair desserts, insight into your family can provide a satisfying sense of belonging.

Thanks to Phil Turvey, Executive Director at Anglia Research, I can cross the streets of London that I know my genetic ancestors have run down.

Although it’s really a romantic idea, knowing and appreciating those who came before you can give you a sense of connection with the past and give the appearance of a place in the world you live in.

Although for many people such an exploration of the past can bring much, much more and I speak of material wealth, in contrast to the chimerical feeling of belonging.

Phil Turvey, executive director at Anglia Research, which is a family business in a poetic twist of events, and his colleagues help unite tens of thousands of pounds of estates with lucky beneficiaries.

Some of these searches take years and can be a tedious process that includes as many red herrings and dead ends as a novel by Agatha Christie.

Anglia Research was founded in 1979 by Philipp’s father Peter, who in turn was inspired to found the company after he developed a personal interest in his own family tree when he was adopted.

“He grew up in Lancashire, and when the adopted family moved to Suffolk, he had started researching his own family and was surprised to learn that his maternal blood relatives were actually located in the small town of Needham Market just down the street from whom he had recently moved. “

A comfortable turn of fate, but the discovery prompted Peter to turn his skills to the unusual pastime of “heir hunting”.

When he started his career, none of the family tree tracking tools were available online. The tedious process often involved searching small rural communities to flood the marriage registers, or sometimes tracking these documents to the central register, where such documents are sent when they are full.

In an entrepreneurial spirit, Peter promoted the niche skills he developed to find his birth family and led to the founding of the company that exists today.

The company that has worked with popular TV programs “Who do you think you are a house in time” calls this method “DNA tracking” and that is the experience that I enjoyed.

Phil has tracked the paternal side of my mother and father’s family tree. As many know, finding the motherly side of a family tree is a far more daunting task, since women traditionally changed their names after marriage.

Descendant genealogy has been around since the 1920s. Companies like Anglia Research are trying to find heirs to wealth, and there is often a race against time when several companies compete against each other when huge inheritances are left without an obvious beneficiary.

My own experience did not end with a large check from a distant, wealthy relative, but provided the aforementioned opportunity to correct my father’s hubris on my mother’s behalf and, excitingly, with a mysterious family scandal.

My father’s great-grandfather is a man of intrigue and an obvious habit of being wrong.

Milan, the farm worker, was married to his wife Gertrude Helen and the couple had children, Thomas, Cecily, Mabel and Maurice, according to the census.

Milan is an unusual name, apparently of Slavic origin and not Italian, as I initially suspected. However, it is Milan’s unusual name that alarmed me to lead the relative he never dreamed of to a secret he may have brought to the grave – proof that we can escape our demons in life, but cannot outsmart the eternal. growing bureaucratic network, even in death.

Milan Hodgkin, born in Tunbridge in 1880, was the only person born in Britain with the then common name.

Philip gave me a passenger list, an outgoing passenger list to Canada, which was signed after Milan’s marriage to Gertrude.

“He is 28, this ship left in 1908, so the age is just right to be born around 1880,” said Philip as I scanned the document he had previously presented to me.

“And if you look through the list, there’s Fanny Hodgkin. And if you look at the description here, it says “woman”. “

Scandal! Indignation! My great-great-grandfather is trying to flee to North America with someone who is not his wife!

“Did he fled to Canada with Fanny?” I asked, horrified.

However, this does not seem to be the case. Philip couldn’t find a record of a return trip, and strangely enough, Milan was living with Gertrude again at the 1911 census.

So what happened? There is no marriage certificate for Milan and Fanny who may have adopted the nature of the wife to hide the fact that she had traveled to another continent with a man she was not married to – who was actually already married ,

Perhaps Mr. Milan was faced with a crisis of confidence before boarding the ship and returned to Gertrude and his children.

For those who are wondering what happened to poor fanny “Hodgkin”, there seems to have been a happy ending there too.

A later marriage certificate shows that only Fanny Hodgkin Philip and his team have managed to marry a Horace Trower.

Given the unusual combination of names, Fanny might have kept Milan’s name until she met the man who would become her actual husband.

“Who is Fanny and who is the real Milan Hodgkin”, as Philip put it briefly.

My father fished out his great-grandfather’s birth certificate after hearing the story and found that Milan had recorded his career as a chauffeur. If so, who should say that, given Milan’s track record of honesty?

