SAN DIEGO – A 65-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries on Thursday evening when a vehicle hit him in Pacific Beach.

The man walked the southern sidewalk on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue at 7 p.m. In 1998, for unknown reasons, he was on the road of a Honda Accord heading east on the second lane, San Diego police officer Robert Heims said.

The pedestrian hit the windshield of the Honda and suffered a pelvic fracture, a thigh fracture and other serious fractures. He was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were not classified as life-threatening, Heims said.

The 17-year-old Honda driver stayed at the scene and alcohol wasn’t a reason for the crash, Heims said.

