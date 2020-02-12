SAN DIEGO – The Gaslamp Quarter Association is proposing a $ 40 million plan to build an eight-block pedestrian promenade on Fifth Avenue.

The plan was to brick Fifth Avenue from L Street to Broadway in red brick and create a pedestrian area in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter.

The association plans to hold meetings in the coming months to support the idea. The promenade should be based on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

“We have reached a point in the Gaslamp Quarter’s life when it is time to take this next step so that tourists and San Diegan can visit it,” said Michael Trimble, director of the Gaslamp Quarter Association

On Tuesday, the association hosted a full meeting of stakeholders who heard details of the proposal for the first time. Some were followers, others were unsure whether to block more of Fifth Avenue from cars.

“We don’t need a promenade on Fifth Avenu to be a draw.” I think that’s a lot of change without thinking about it, ”said a downtown resident who identified himself as JC.

If approved and funded, the plan is expected to take seven years to become a reality. Proponents of the promenade say this would change the character of the gas lamp for the better.

“You have Las Ramblas in Spain and I can imagine hundreds of cities around the world using public roads and giving them back to people,” said Trimble.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction