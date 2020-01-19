Pearson leads Canucks past Sharks and at # 1 in Central | National sport

advertisement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – The Vancouver Canucks stormed past the San Jose Sharks – and took over the tight Pacific Division.

Tanner Pearson scored in the Powerplay and helped the Canucks with a 4-1 win on Saturday night.

Loui Eriksson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes also scored goals for the Canucks, who won 11 games in 14 games and expanded their home winning streak to eight games. The victory also brought the Canucks to first place in the Pacific with 58 points, one more than in Edmonton, Calgary, Vegas and Arizona.

“It’s great to take a break,” said Pearson. “We have to keep it strong here at home (and) become a better street team out here.”

Vancouver is 16-5-3 at Rogers Arena, but only 11-13-1 from home.

Jake Virtanen and Adam Gaudette, who played in his 100th NHL game, each had two assists for Vancouver, who overtook the Sharks with 38-17. Thatcher Demko, who started for the third time in the last 19 games, stopped 16 shots.

“It will be the same in the rest of the games,” said Eriksson. “Tight games and every game will be great to earn points.”

Barclay Goodrow scored for the Sharks, who lost their third game in a row. Aaron Dell scored 35 saves.

“We almost didn’t show up the whole game,” said Dell. “We just stopped everything that was successful. That’s pretty much the consequence of it. I don’t know why it changed or when it changed.”

Pearson gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead at 5:01 of the third period as he deflected a Virtanen shot past Dell.

The sharks finally showed some life when Goodrow finished a fight at 7:09 a.m. Hughes restored Vancouver’s two-goal lead just 37 seconds later when his shot from the blue line went into the net.

Miller made it 4-1 out of a nice pass from Virtanen on a 2v1 at 15:27.

“In such a game you spice up your goalkeeper,” said Pearson. “He saves them all and they don’t get shots. Usually it can go either way. It’s good that we did this evening.”

The Canucks left the Sharks behind with 27: 7 after two periods, of which 18: 4 in the second, but only led 1: 0.

Eriksson’s goal fell at 2:05 p.m. Pearson sensed a shot that dropped the puck into the net. Eriksson raised the defender of San Jose defender Erik Karlsson and hit the puck behind Dell for his fifth goal of the season.

San Jose challenged and argued that Vancouver was offside. The goal was confirmed in the video review and San Jose was punished with a penalty, but the Canucks failed in power play due to the goal.

“It was another good game from start to finish,” said Canucks coach Travis Green. “The last two home games were pretty complete games in our group. We talked about being a dedicated and resilient group and we were here tonight. “

Sharks attacker Kevin Labanc said frustration led to a late hand-to-hand fight that resulted in 60 minutes of punishment.

“We all just want to win so much,” said Labanc. “We are currently stuck in the mud. It’s not fun. The tension builds up. Something happens next.”

NOTES: Canucks captain Bo Horvat announced on social media that he and his wife are expecting a baby. Vancouver’s longest Heimeis winning streak was 11 times between February 3 and March 19, 2009. The Sharks’ Joe Thornton denied his 1,616. Game to secure Larry Murphy’s tenth place on the NHL’s career list. … San Jose striker Marcus Sorensen was a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Haie: hosts Anaheim on January 27th.

Canucks: hosts St. Louis on January 27.

