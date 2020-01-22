Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder joins Ramones at the last gig

advertisement

Even some of the greatest rock stars in the world grew up idols. That can certainly be said of Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and he has shown that the Ramones performed with his heroes on their last shows in 1996.

Here we rummage through the Far Out Magazine vault to give you a very special appearance, while Vedder jumps on stage with the Ramones punk legends to cover Dave Clark Five’s hit “Anyway You Want It” as the final encore.

After the release of their 1995 LP Adios Amigos! The Ramones said they would hang up their leather jackets and ripped jeans and call it a day when the album flopped. When the record didn’t hit the top 100 on the billboard charts, they started their long goodbye tour. This tour ended in 1996 with a very special show at The Palace in Hollywood, which, like C.J. Ramone states “was a real slap in the face for New York”.

The show was shot for a VHS release and invited Motorheads Lemmy Kilmister, the late great Chris Cornell, Rancids Tim Armstrong and former bass player Dee Dee Ramone to the celebrations. The gigantic 32-song set ended with a very special appearance with Eddie Vedder as singer of Pearl Jam, who was allowed to share a stage with his inspiring idols.

The love affair between Vedder and the Ramones had started since the singer got wind of the leather-clad punks for the first time. Vedder even became a good friend of Johnny Ramone and introduced the band to the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, which you can see below. The singer is of course one of the youngest newcomers to the Rock Hall.

When Vedder visited the Ramones Museum, he left a letter that read: “Long live the Ramones … the wave that is constantly breaking – and my good friend Johnny, how much I miss you … every day and forever … wish you were here … Then you are again. “

When Vedder was invited to perform with the band, he didn’t need time to seize the opportunity with two greedy hands. The clip below shows the moment when he was allowed to join his youthful hero on stage for a special cover. The Ramones, as disruptive as they were, decided not to end their set with a classic Ramones hit, but with a cover.

The show and the Ramones’ final appearance ended with Eddie Vedder joining the band on stage to perform a cover of Dave Clark Five’s “Anyway You Want It”. You can see that below.

