Pearl Jam has announced a new song to follow their recently released single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”. This song is called “Superblood Wolfmoon”. It won’t be released on the streaming service until February 19, but avid fans can access the song in other ways: by pointing their phones at the moon.

That’s right, folks – Pearl Jam has partnered with a company called Powster to develop a new augmented reality web app that allows users to point their phone cameras at the moon to unlock the new song. According to a press release, this will “trigger screen animations around the moon that are timed with a preview of ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ and an in-app option to pre-order the song.” You can view the website here on mobile devices.

This is not the first time that a band has used an AR-related gimmick to promote a new song. As early as 2017, local natives released the song “I Saw You Close Your Eyes”, in which listeners had to activate their laptop cameras and sit in front of them with their eyes closed to hear the song.

Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton will be released on March 27th; It is the first new one since Lightning Bolt 2013. The band recently announced a tour. Her return to music follows her admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Read “Reconsidering the Temple of the Dog” on the field.