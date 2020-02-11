<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=us-census-bureau%2Coverall-positive%2Cspirituality%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=&simpleExclusion=&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money%2Fbusiness%2Fjobs&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The US Census Bureau hires 500,000 workers nationwide, mostly house-to-house census workers, but also clerks, regulators, and field workers in local offices. (Photo: U.S. Census Bureau)

A government contractor is still trying to employ around 500 people in a Tempe call center to help the US Census Bureau collect information from Americans.

Many of the positions have been open since the end of last year, although the company said there is a steady influx of applicants in a tight labor market.

Pearl Interactive Network still has around 500 open customer service positions from more than 800 original job offers, primarily to answer questions from people trying to fill out counting forms that have been received by mail or email. The temporary jobs start at $ 17.10 an hour with health, dentistry, and eyesight benefits and are expected to run through July, said Eric Torgerson, manager of the Tempe site.

This month, the facility organizes job fairs on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-in candidates can also drop by the center at 1401 p. 52nd St. in Tempe.

Candidates can also apply at http://bit.ly/tempecensusjob. The link describes the tasks and requirements of the job in more detail. The positions are intended for both part-time and full-time positions.

“We’re looking for people with customer service experience,” said Torgerson.

In addition to English-speaking staff, the Tempe Center is looking for bilingual staff who speak Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog or Vietnamese, but not Spanish, to answer calls from all over the country.

Applicants are subject to a federal background check. Veterans, people with disabilities, spouses of military personnel and Native Americans are preferred.

