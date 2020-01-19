advertisement

Another new streaming service will be launched in 2020 with NBCUniversal peacock is expected to arrive on April 15th. Like most streaming services, Peacock will house both original content and existing NBCUniversal films and TV shows. So far, original programs have been created, including restarts of “Saved By the Bell” and “Punky Brewster”.

On the horror front, Deadline reports this week that Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights for Universal’s Film Slate from 2021 Jurassic World 3, Colin Trevorrow, along with Jeff Goldblum of Fallen Kingdom, is director of part three of the Jurassic World trilogy, which will see Sam Neill and Laura Dern return.

The new Jurassic film will boom in the cinemas June 11, 2021,

Peacock is also the place where you can stream “Bates Motel” and jawAt the moment, however, we cannot be sure that these titles will be immediately available on the day of publication.

