Peaceful protests for more than 6 weeks have saved our honor: Rajmohan Gandhi

The nonviolent protests in different parts of the country over the past six to seven weeks have saved India’s honor, said historian Rajmohan Gandhi.

Giving a public lecture on “Building a Nonviolent Society Today: Gandhi Paradigms,” Mr. Gandhi said, “We do not know what results these protests will have. Students, young women, old women fought week after week after week. In the bitter cold of Delhi, very difficult cold weather, sometimes all night long, with singing, with unity, with discipline, with nonviolence, with confirmation of the values ​​of the Indian constitution, they held the protests. “

“I’m not saying they saved Indian democracy. I am not saying that they have done justice to the poorest, most marginalized people in India. But now, as a result of these nonviolent protests, all sections of society are participating, “he said.

“Suppose that despite these nonviolent protests, over time, India becomes a kind of Hindu state. Suppose it does happen, no one can say that Indians have accepted it without protests, “said Mr. Gandhi.

“Belongs to everyone”

He pointed to the contribution of the leaders of the Indian national movement to promoting inclusiveness in the country and said: “From the beginning, Gandhi was absolutely clear that India belonged to everyone. In his first writing in Hind Swaraj, he said that India does not belong to the Hindus alone. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jews, all living in India, have an equal right to be in India. As far as he was concerned, there was absolutely no reason for the Hindus to feel that they controlled India. “

“Gandhi did not believe that India would become the guru of the world. But Gandhi wanted India to be like a brother, a sister or a friend, a merciful friend of humanity. So both to the world and to the will of the people in India, Gandhi wanted an India of equality, where no group would dominate another group, “he said.

“A majority of votes often governs many issues. But the fundamental rights, the equality, the fundamental nature of the Indian nation, the majority cannot decide, the Constitution decides. That’s why we have courts. Everything is not determined by counting who supports and who opposes. Important questions are decided by examining whether this law is in accordance with constitutional principles, “said Mr. Gandhi.

