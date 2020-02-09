On the last day of January, we drove to the Colusa Wildlife Refuge and celebrated Lynn’s birthday by watching migratory birds in the wetlands. The whole day was a wonderful immersion in “being” and watched thousands of birds that existed in cooperative harmony. We arrived home before dark after a busy day.

And then we looked at the news of the day.

The day before, I foolishly hoped the Senate could really investigate the President. Last summer, Republican senators questioned Ukrainian development aid, and it was possible that some of them would vote to hear from witnesses. But McConnell, the chairman of the Senate, who had control over the donation campaign funds, did not allow any deviation. The party’s persistence was more important than the country, the truth, or even the rule of law. “Power does right” and “Those who have gold rule”.

Trump’s defense team kept changing their narrative, initially denying that the process was valid, and then denying that anything happened. They finally admitted that the allegations were real, but announced that there was no crime. Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued: “If a president does something that he believes will help him be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment.”

Trump has stated that he is the only one who can solve our nation’s problems and that his re-election is by definition of public interest. It is therefore okay to solicit foreign participation in our elections and withhold funds approved by Congress, which is against the law because the President believes this will help his re-election.

My thoughts whirled around.

What else could crazy King Trump try, encouraged by his acquittal in the non-trial? If Republican repression and Russia’s interference in the elections are insufficient and he appears to be losing the election, will he annul the vote? America did this in Vietnam in 1955 to avoid an undesirable result. Why not here? If the Democrats in the house are too upset, why not just suspend Congress? Who would stop him, Barr’s Department of Justice?

As you can see, I plunged deep into the black pit of despair that always lurks deep within me. Not my favorite place. I went to bed on Friday night and slept restlessly. A few hours later I was wide awake and decided to get up and sit meditating. I recommend everyone to meditate. It really helps, especially in these chaotic times. I was able to go back from attachment to everyday drama and rest in a larger context.

Trump and his Republican followers are currently playing out the traditional dominance pattern that has messed up the world for millennia. They are not the problem, but only visible symptoms of the fiction that we are not all connected. But this fantasy is bankrupt and comes to its natural end. A pattern develops a new earth, an evolution of human consciousness that knows and experiences the connection of all life. This unified reality remains unaffected by the insane fiction of the dominance of one part over the rest, but it remains until the fiction is exhausted. We experience this exhaustion as economic inequality, homelessness, plague, species extinction and massive refugee movements that are driven by the climate collapse. We are entering a new era.

In addition to the reassurance, I realized how I would vote in this election. I supported Bernie in 2016 and this time his bumper sticker on my car. But in 2016 he was a lonely voice for an alternative to the status quo, while this time his message is causing a prime time discussion and some of his “radical” perspectives are now being shared by most democratic citizens. Speculation about “Who Can Beat Trump?” Dominate the discussion. But the Senate vote showed me that I have to express my deepest longing for the obvious tyranny that is not distracted by the electoral calculations. Bernie is not perfect, but for decades he has consistently pointed to the need for integrative solutions that are exactly the opposite of the current paradigm, which is why he threatens corporate democrats.

As relatively conscious individuals, it is our duty to maintain our own awareness of this connected unity driven by love and gratitude at every moment. This is the turning point and we are alive today to achieve this.

