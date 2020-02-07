The Big Apple asks one of the most famous brands in history to pay as if they weighed in for a faux paux of great proportions. Prada is making progress in reimbursing NYC for its cultural insensitivity.

Raw Story reports that the luxury house does one of the many racially unsuspecting movements in the fashion industry well. In December 2018, the Italian company published a number of articles under the Pradamalia banner. The collection included expensive items such as key rings; The problem was that some of the characters were black monkeys with red lips.

Of course, the campaign created “black face” images that did not go well with people with colors around the world, causing the characters to be dragged. Prada quickly apologized in a formal statement. “The similarity of the products to blackface was by no means intentional, but we recognize that this does not excuse the damage they caused. We will learn from it and do better. “

We strive to create products that celebrate the diverse fashion and beauty of cultures around the world. We have taken all offensive Pradamalia products from the market and are taking steps to learn from them immediately.

Full press release attached. pic.twitter.com/rKhnKjasDz

– PRADA (@Prada), December 16, 2018

This lesson will seem to have a price. An agreement between the city of New York and Prada was announced on Wednesday, February 5. According to the documentation, Prada will coordinate racial justice training for its employees. In addition, they will start a scholarship program “for historically under-represented fashion”. A newly created position as a diversity officer will also be appointed with the approval of the New York Human Rights Commission.

The last few years have opened the eyes of luxury fashion houses and consumers alike. Notoriously, Gucci designed a turtleneck that created months after the theft of the original designs by hip-hop fashion pioneer Dapper Dan Sambo.

Photo: Prada