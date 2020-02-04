Advertisement

You will be fined Dh400 and four black dots if you fail to fasten the seat belt while driving or leave a child in the front seat of your vehicle, the Sharjah and Fujairah police have warned.

The warning was widely disseminated by police departments as part of a social media campaign to reduce accidents and raise awareness of road safety.

A senior police officer from Sharjah said the two traffic offenses mentioned above have decreased by almost 60 percent in the past two years. However, the patrols have noticed that many drivers have recently disregarded compliance with the seat belt rule. “The cameras have also caught a lot of drivers lately that allow children to sit in the front seats of their cars.”

He said the Sharjah police are tracking down drivers who commit these violations.

The police will also continue their awareness campaign “Hezamak Amanak” (your belt, your safety) to promote the use of seat belts throughout the Emirate. The campaign will include the distribution of brochures in multiple languages ​​to remind drivers to get dressed and refrain from driving with children in the front seat of the vehicles.

He explained that many people do not know that wearing a seat belt results in fewer injuries in an accident. “They don’t understand that the law should protect them and their children.”

“It was found that mothers who pick up their children from school and drop them off leave them sitting in the front seat while driving. Some fathers carried their children on their lap when they were driving, ignoring the law and taking a brazen risk that could lead to the death of the innocent children. ‘

“They don’t seem to care that children could be thrown on the windshield in the event of an accident or sudden braking.”

He revealed that statistics from the past two years show that most major accidents that resulted in serious injury and death were due to the seat belt not being fastened.

The top policeman asked the drivers to fasten their seat belts and to ask all passengers to also put children under the age of 10 in the back seat.

Patrols to monitor violations: A Fujairah Police official said the division is making great efforts to reduce serious accidents.

Police have launched a raid on seat belt violators, while raising awareness of road safety among Emirates residents. Most traffic accidents that resulted in death or injury were due to a seat belt injury, the official emphasized.

The police would not show tolerance for parents who allow their children to sit in the front seat. Traffic patrols have been used in various parts of the Emirate to monitor violations that affect people’s safety and increase the number of fatal accidents.

The Fujairah police have issued tips on security measures and procedures that drivers must follow on their social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The police have also released educational messages, including text messages and literature distribution, that focus on the importance of wearing seatbelts. “Drivers who do not wear their seat belts are fined Dh400 and four black dots, while the law imposes a Dh400 fine on passengers,” said the official.

[email protected]

Afkar Abdullah

