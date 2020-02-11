Sony has announced on PlayStation Blog that Naughty Dogs The last of us part II will have a publicly playable demo at this year’s PAX East, which will be held in Boston, MA from February 27th to March 1st.

The demo consists of “Patrol”, a one-hour game section in which you’ll have to guide Ellie and Dina from Jackson, Wyoming and surrounding areas to clear out the infected. Participants can visit the booth to play the demo. However, due to the limited space (obviously), Sony recommends reserving a place to play through the Experience PlayStation app.

In addition to the demo announcement, Sony announced an upgrade to TLOU2’s “Ellie Edition” package, which will be available for pre-order on February 13th at 6:00 a.m. (local time) / 9:00 a.m. (local time) ,

If that’s not enough, Sony and Dark Horse team up again to create a new collectible based on the title. The 20 cm tall “Ellie with Machete” polyresin statue was designed and modeled by the character artists of Naughty Dog. The statue will be produced in a limited edition based on the number of pre-orders (starting today) received through Dark Horse Direct. After that, a 20 cm PVC version of the 2019 “Ellie with Bow” statue will be available from participating retailers in summer.

The final part of us, Part II, will be released on May 29th for PlayStation 4.