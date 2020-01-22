Pawn trader shooter arrested in Waco | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 21 2020 / 09:07 PM CST / Updated: Jan 21 2020 / 09:08 PM CST

Pierson Hannah. (Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Pierson Hannah was arrested Tuesday on an open warrant involving three counts of aggravation by members of the US Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF).

advertisement

27-year-old Hannah was wanted by the San Antonio police (SAPD) after an arrest warrant was issued earlier last month. Hannah reportedly robbed a local pawn shop and fled the scene with cash and jewelry.

SAPD has contacted the LSFTF to help locate and maintain Hannah. The officers of the Task Force later decided that Hannah fled to Waco.

Through investigation efforts and extensive surveillance, officers from the task force in Waco have established Hannah in an apartment in block 1900 on 9th Street.

Hannah was arrested without incident and is currently being held in McLennan prison awaiting extradition to San Antonio.

Source: U.S. Marshals Service

.

advertisement