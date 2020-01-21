Pawan Varma from JD (U) asks questions about BJP in polls in Delhi

advertisement

In anticipation of the Delhi elections, for which Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) has entered into an alliance with the BJP to compete in two (70 seats from Burari and Sangam Vihar), JD (U) leader and national spokesman Pawan Varma on Tuesday a letter to party president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in which he asked for his “ideological clarity” about the BJP pact beyond Bihar, “especially at a time when the BJP, via the CAA-NPR-NRC combine, a massive social division agenda “focused on mutilating the peace, harmony and stability of the country”.

“This is the first time that we will broaden and expand our party’s association with the BJP through a formal electoral alliance, beyond Bihar … I am deeply perplexed by this development and look to you for ideological clarity,” Mr. Varma, who is also the national general secretary of the JD (U), wrote in his two-page letter.

Earlier the JD (U) had announced that it would contest all 70 seats in the Delhi polls.

Nitish “Confession”

Mr. Varma more than once reminded Mr. Kumar of his confession about his “serious fear” of the BJP-RSS combine. “During my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012, you had spoken to me extensively and with conviction about why Narendra Modi and his policies are harmful to the country,” wrote Mr. Varma. “When you led the” Mahagathbandhan, “you had openly called for RSS Mukt Bharat … these views that were articulated for a long period of time are a matter of public record.

Mr. Varma had previously written a letter to Mr. Kumar urging him not to support the CAA, the NRC and the NPR.

Party sources told the Hindu that both Mr. Varma and another leader, Prashant Kishor, had fallen away from Mr. Kumar and left no opportunity to put him (Mr. Kumar) and his party in an embarrassing situation about an issue or the other.

Both are not in the list of 20-star JD (U) campaigners for the Delhi elections.

Mr Varma also said in his letter:

“I remember your confession in private how the current leadership in the BJP party humiliated you. You claimed more than once that the BJP is leading India into a “dangerous space.” The BJP is destroying institutions and that there is a need for democratic and socialist forces in the country to regroup, a task for which you have actually assigned a high party official.

“If these are your real views, I don’t understand how the JD (U) is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, while even long-term allies of the BJP such as the Akali Dal have refused.

“Given the above, I think there is an urgent need for the JD (U) to harmonize what the party’s constitution says, what the party’s leader feels private, and what action the party is taking in the public. politics, as you have emphasized to us, must be about principle and the courage of conviction. I look forward to receiving some ideological clarity from you, either in a formal meeting of the JD (U) or in a way that you deem best “.

Refutes speculation

Mr. Varma reached Patna on Tuesday to participate in a position and refuted speculation that he would go to the congress. When asked if he wanted Mr. Kumar, he said: “Why not? He is my party boss and if he would like to meet and invite me, I will certainly meet him ”.

State JD (U) President Basistha Narayan Singh said he would not comment on Mr. Varma’s letter. “What is wrong if our party, which is collaborating with the BJP in Bihar, has entered into an electoral alliance with them in Delhi?”, He said.

Senior leader of the State Congress and party MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said: “I have to congratulate Mr. Varma on his courage to show Nitish Kumar a mirror that has reversed his political survival on several occasions.”

