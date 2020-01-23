Pawan Varma can go to any party, says Nitish

advertisement

Two days after party leader Pawan Varma sent him a pressing two-page letter asking for his “ideological clarity about electoral contact with the BJP for the upcoming Delhi elections”, JD (U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday his silence broke to say: “if he (Mr Varma) wants to go to another party, he has my wishes”.

Mr Varma later said that he would continue to speak what he believes “good for the country and for the party”.

On December 21, Mr. Varma said in his letter that he was “deeply bewildered” about the development of ties with the BJP beyond Bihar. He “reminded” Mr. Kumar more than once of his confession to him about his “serious fear” of the BJP-RSS combine. He also told about the “private conversations” he had with Mr. Kumar had talked about ties with the BJP.

“He (Mr. Varma) is a learned man for whom I have a lot of respect, even though he may not have the same for me. But this is not the way to share such things in public … it is surprising .. he says that I told him certain things privately … what if I told you what he told me? “, Mr. Kumar told journalists. “If he wants to go to another party, what his decision is … he has my wishes,” said Kumar during a function organized at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday.

An hour later, however, Mr. Varma responded to Mr. Kumar’s statement and told journalists that he would determine his next course after receiving a reply to Mr. Kumar’s letter. “Awaiting an answer to my letter to Nitish Kumar … I will then decide on the future course of action, but I will continue to speak what I think is right, what is good for the country and the party,” he said in Delhi .

Although he was in Patna on Wednesday to participate in a position, Mr. Varma chose not to meet Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said: “If he has some confusion, he should have placed it for me or on the party forum, but there should be no one confused about how the JD (You) is running like a party”.

Mr. Varma said in his letter: “In my first meeting with you in Patna in August 2012, you had spoken to me extensively and with conviction about why Narendra Modi and his policies are harmful to the country … when you led the” Mahagathbandhan “You had made an open call for RSS Mukt Bharat. I remember your confession of how the current leadership in BJP humiliated you. You more than once claimed that the BJP is leading India into a” dangerous space. ”

Action probably

A JD (U) source told the Hindu that Mr. Kumar could take action against Mr. Varma and Prashant Kishor, who recently hammered him with tweets and letters on January 27 when he was to meet party leaders at his official residence, 1 Anne Marg.

State leader JD (U) Basistha Narayan Singh had said that he would urge Mr. Kumar to take action against these party leaders.

