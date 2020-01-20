advertisement

The popular puppies return to the big screen for a less than ‘pawsome’ extended episode

Following last year’s cute Mighty Pups, Ready, Race, Rescue is another comprehensive episode of the PAW Patrol TV series that is released in cinemas for the youngest viewer. While parents are wondering why the community of Adventure Bay is letting a rescue team run their emergency services by a collection of puppies, toddlers are undoubtedly fond of the antlers of firefighter Marshall, construction dog Puin, German shepherd police pooch Chase, pilot cockapoo Skye and their friends.

In this animated adventure directed by Charles E Bastien, the puppies built a race track in Adventure Bay and worked as a pit crew for the young racing driver Whoosh. When Whoosh sprains his arm and is unable to race, super-fan Marshall takes over, but loses the dirty trick driver Cheetah. With a round of the world race approaching, the puppies must figure out what plans Cheetah – and her ugly uncle, Mayor Humdinger – must defeat the other drivers and nervously help Marshall win the race.

If your toddler is a fan of one of the dogs that is not Marshall, they may be disappointed that he is in the center and the other puppies hardly take a look. And while they are probably entertained by the cute racing sequences – including one that crosses an icy tundra that is probably around the corner from the sunnier climate of Adventure Bay – there is little else to keep their attention to the end.

Unlike Mighty Pups, where the added element of the dogs got super hero powers and seemed to be more geared to the big screen, there is nothing special enough to entice adults to cough up movie tickets, especially when their PAW Patrol loving offspring can view delivery at home in just a few months.

General release from Fri January 24

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue!



2019

Canada

1 hour 6 minutes

Directed by: Charles E. Bastien

Charles E. Bastien Cast: Anya Cooke, Cathal J. Dodd, Isaac Emberson-Heeks

