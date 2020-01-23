advertisement

Paula Faris returned to her previous job to open one of the tragic moments in her life.

The former talk show host, 44, shared her experience of having a miscarriage afterwards Meghan McCain, who also suffered from a miscarriage, thanked her for being “an incredible support” in her difficult time.

“I’m 44. I’ve always wanted four children – maybe because I’m the youngest of four. But that was my third miscarriage,” said Faris during her appearance on January 23 at The View.

The journalist announced that she had learned that she had lost her baby on the weekend of July 4 when her family was vacationing in Maryland. She took the opportunity to explain what happened to her eldest daughter.

“I took my daughter to the toilet,” she recalled. “I showed her what was going on and said, ‘I just want to let you know Mommy is … the baby is probably no longer viable. Mom doesn’t feel guilty. “

She continued to inform her daughter that miscarriage is “normal”. “It happens to so many women that it has happened to me a few times. If you get pregnant, it can happen to you, honey. And I want you to know that you didn’t do anything wrong. “

Faris then spoke to the audience, explaining that she decided to tell her daughter, “It is important to grieve, but it is also important to know that this is happening to so many of us.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Faris has given up her roles at The View and Good Morning America to get a position at ABC that will give her more free time and allow her to focus more on her health after losing her.

“What triggered it was that I had a really serious miscarriage,” she said at the time. “I feel that at that moment it was really repositioning my priority compass and our family’s priority compass. I realized that my children need me in the stands and on the side of the road. My husband and I need this time to reconnect. “

Faris and husband John Kruger Currently have three children: daughter Caroline Grace, 12 and sons JJ, 10 and Landon, 6th

