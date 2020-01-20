Paul Rudd stormed the field to celebrate with the bosses after their AFC championship win

advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and secured a place in the Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The players and coaches were definitely excited, but one person in particular was happier. Actor Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Living With Yourself) was present and photos showed him recording the moment with Travis Kelce.

Trav and his biggest fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/wh7isEhT94

– Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 20, 2020

The Chiefs have posted a number of photos on the team’s official Twitter account that show how Kelce Rudd lifts up while the audience laughs. The actor even wore the tight-end jersey, which made the moment much more entertaining for fans on social media.

“We didn’t deserve this picture (crying face, emoji),” wrote a user on Twitter. Others replied that Kelce and Rudd were cute and that this picture was just perfect. A fan simply wished that “(I had) The Time of My Life” would play over the speakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The chiefs have a large number of prominent followers, including Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet. However, Rudd is probably the most popular after he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has had a long career. It also helps that he was a popular character with Friends.

Rudd, who stormed the field, wasn’t the only time he was spotted on Sunday. He was also named as one of the Chiefs’ Spirit Captains for the AFC Championship game. He joined team owner Clark Hunt on the Chiefs’ drum kit and was seen hitting the ceremonial war drum to spark fans before the whistle.

After the game, however, Rudd was in the dressing room and took part in the ceremony. He even recreated a moment from his appearance on the popular show Hot Ones, where he said, “Hey, look at us. Who would have thought that? I didn’t.” The story was told by Sports Illustrated’s Charlotte Wilder, whom Rudd had met on the flight to Kansas City.

“I found Paul Rudd in the chief’s locker room and said, ‘Hey! It’s me, the girl on the plane!'” Wilder wrote on Twitter. “And he hugs me, looks around the room and says, ‘Hey, look at us. Who would have thought that?’ And I passed out. ”

(Credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Netflix)

