If an artist is as legendary as the Beatles, there are literally thousands and thousands of online reviews for every single release the band has ever released. It does the moment you hear one of the Fab Four members talk about their own releases, which are a little more valuable.

In this wonderful audio piece from 1968 we can listen to Paul McCartney, who hosts Tony MacArthur through the newly released self-titled double LP Track by Track – known to most fans as The White Album. For Beatles fans around the world, it is like pure gold of sound to hear this kind of insight into the album so soon after its release.

A gold of sound that was so often reproduced in the musical edition of the Beatles. According to Sgt. The incredible reception from Pepper, widely revered and announced as truly “groundbreaking”, was already waiting for the next album and what the next “step” towards psychedelia might sound like. After a short verbal dance. MacArthur asks McCartney to speak about the album: “What should I tell you about it, Tony?” He replies dryly.

MacArthur doesn’t exactly hit when faced with a quarter of the greatest music act the world has ever seen. He suggests that the new album may go beyond expectations when you think about Sgt. Pepper. McCartney quickly reassures his interviewer: “Well, it’s a further step, but not necessarily as people expected.”

This is true. After the genre-changing, mind-changing power of Paul McCartney’s own favorite project with the Beatles, the concept album Sgt. Pepper became, a large part of the audience expected an expansion of this new creativity. They expected more color, more art, more vibrancy, more tambourine! Instead, the Beatles gave them the white album.

A cunning move for a band that never stopped at an idea long enough to squeak. In the clip, Macca dissects some of this work and shows the internal gears that flow into the Beatles’ apparent songwriting machine at the time. While the bassist refuses to comment on his songwriting partner’s tracks (in fact, they’ve been working increasingly apart for some time now), he offers an insight into many of the tracks on the record, including his appreciation for ‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun And Goodnight ,

He also offers a look at the band’s great rocker, “Back In The USSR”, which, according to Macca, is based on an old Chuck Berry song “Back In The U.S.A”. He reveals: “This is about a spy who has been in America for a long time and is very American, but is returning to the USSR,” McCartney jokes that the spy in question quickly sees his wife for an overdue break. The song that Macca admits is about “the attributes of Russian women, which were created by George’s guitar and heavy metal”.

McCartney also reveals that Lennon found the title for “Happiness is a Warm Gun” in an American newspaper and found the line so full of poetry that he had to use it. It’s one of the band’s more serious songs, but that’s something McCartney laughs about: “If you asked him if he was ready to die for those words, he certainly wouldn’t.” So it’s not that serious. “He concludes,” it’s just good poetry. ”

The following clip continues to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the composition and creation of one of the greatest records in the rock’n’roll world by none other than Paul McCartney himself. It’s not just a helpful swotting suggestion for everyone these online reviews, but also a moment of sheer joy when McCartney seriously talks about his work with the Beatles without reproach.

Listen to Paul McCartney below, who takes us 1968 by track through the White Album.

