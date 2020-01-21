Paul McCartney honors John Lennon with a tribute medley

advertisement

When Paul McCartney returned to Liverpool in 1990, he had to do so with a feeling of bittersweet nostalgia. As part of the Beatles, he had made his hometown a mecca for muses, but returned without his writing partner John Lennon.

Lennon and McCartney may have had a sharp split when they left The Beatles and broke millions of hearts around the world, but they remained friends for life. McCartney returned to Liverpool to appear again for the first time since John Lennon’s death in 1980. Macca always paid special tribute to his friend John.

McCartney hasn’t been on tour for over 10 years after his time with Wings is over. Even for an experienced professional like Paul McCartney, warming up for the hometown show must have taken some nerves. A huge crowd was waiting for Macca, eagerly awaiting their returning son and expecting a variety of Beatles tunes. Always the specialist, he has duly committed.

Although the relationship between McCartney and Lennon was flooded with confrontation, the two shared such an unforgettable time that it was always uncomfortable to leave their partnership unmentioned when Macca came on stage. “So much is said about me and John,” he said at the time. “And we had Barneys (British slang for fights), a lot of Barneys. I like the idea of ​​clearing it up by paying him a little tribute. “

McCartney then produced a touching performance of some of Lennon’s most famous hits. The Barneys that Lennon and McCartney had were mainly about songwriting and the struggle between the couple’s brutal egos. Fittingly, Macca would only play the songs “Strawberry Fields Forever”, “Help!” Typical of Lennon And choose “Give Peace A Chance”.

The latter, of which Macca gives a particularly touching account after he preceded the transfer and said: “For me,” Give Peace a Chance “is one of John’s great statements to the world,” said McCartney. “I’m not trying to make him a saint, but the Vietnam War was ended by a million people who sang this song in the White House.”

The collection of songs should buzz around on McCartney’s tour setlists over the next few years as the heightened tension between the two felt increasingly ridiculous.

John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn’t always agree, but one thing they did agree on was the healing power of music. Watch music heal their relationship as Paul McCartney pays homage to John Lennon.

