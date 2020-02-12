Paul English – Willie Nelson’s long-time drummer and friend, who was immortalized in the song “Me and Paul” in 1971 – has died, Rolling Stone reports. He was 87 years old.

The Englishman, born in Vernon, Texas, officially joined Nelson’s band in 1966. English is not only his friend and coworker, but is also used in an American story from Oxford in 2015 as the “Road Boss of Willie’s travel company, tour accountant, protector, collector, and enforcer. “” He saved my life, “Nelson is quoted as saying.

English’s work can be heard on numerous Willie Nelson records, from classics like Red Headed Stranger and Stardust to Me & Paul from 1985, an album with a collage of portraits of the two friends on the back.

In an interview about The Paul Leslie Hour in 2012, English, when asked what lessons he had learned from Nelson over the years, said, “I learned benevolence and how to be peaceful.” In his 2016 memoir, it is one Long story: My life Nelson remembers: “The wild street smart Paul, who always had my back and got me out of more rags than I would like to imagine.”

Read about “Me and Paul” in Pitchfork’s feature “The Story of Outlaw Country in 33 Songs”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JcA6nKWFAI [/ embed].