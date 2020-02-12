Paul English, the long-time drummer alongside Willie Nelson, died at the age of 87.

Nelson’s publicist confirmed the death of English in a statement to Rolling Stone Magazine.

The Englishman, born in Texas in 1932, started playing music alongside Nelson in Fort Worth in 1955, but didn’t officially join his band until nine years later, in 1966, when he was confirmed as Nelson’s regular bandmate.

After being in difficult circles, before working with Nelson English, he worked as a gang leader in a criminal underworld before music gave him a way out. “If I hadn’t gone with Willie, I would be in prison or dead,” he later told Rolling Stone in an interview in 2014. “I led girls and played music at the same time.”

As the publication points out, Nelson describes English as his autobiography for criminal partners. It’s a long story: My life: “Wild, street-smart Paul”, he wrote, “who always had my back and got me out more junk than I want to remember. “

Nelson also paid tribute to English when he released his thirty-second studio album by calling it Me & Paul, a direct tribute to his close friend.

