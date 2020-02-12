Rolling Stone confirms that Paul English, Willie Nelson’s drummer of over five decades, died at the age of 87. Born in Texas, he was born in 1933 and appeared on the stage with Nelson in the 1950s. In 1966 he officially joined his family band.

English is often described as a rugged, larger-than-life figure who got into shootouts in the 1970s in defense of Nelson and his family. It is the subject of a lack of impressive country music legends. An Oxford article from 2015 paints him not only as Nelson’s drummer, but also as a kind of bodyguard in the 60s of the Honky Tonkin, when the music business was a little wilder and more deadly than it is today.

His persona from “The Devil” had more than one small truth: he liked to dress in black all over Rolling Stone and wore a characteristic satin cloak, which can currently be seen in the Outlaws & Armadillos: Countrys of the Hall of Fame by Country Music Roaring 70s Exhibit.

“If I hadn’t gone with Willie, I would be in prison or dead,” English told Rolling Stone in 2014. “I led girls and played music at the same time.”

In fact, his participation in Nelson’s Family Band was literally a family affair – his brother Billy English also served as the drummer. English told Modern Drummer 2005 that playing with Nelson quickly taught him creativity and the importance of thinking on his feet, as the country legend is a notoriously improvisational performer.

English continued to play until the end of his life, although he had a mild stroke in 2010. In the weeks leading up to his death, however, he had had a few shows: For some shows in January 2020, English gave drumming duties to none other than the rock band Green Day’s Tré Cool.

English was also an integral part of Nelson’s on-the-road family. He served as inspiration for legendary songs like “Me & Paul” from 1971, which Nelson wrote on his album Wanted! The outlaws.

