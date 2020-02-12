SIMILAR POSTS

Prison Break and Scandal Alum Paul Adelstein is on board Showtime’s pilot adaptation of The President Is Missing, the novel by prolific James Patterson and the former POTUS Bill Clinton.

The potential series tells the story of a “powerless and politically aimless vice president (played by Selmas David Oyelowo) who, despite all his wishes to the contrary, unexpectedly becomes president in the middle of his government’s first term,” the official logline said. “He’s going straight into a secret, world-threatening crisis, both inside and outside the White House. Attacked by friends and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy around him, he faces a terrible decision: keep his head down, keep the party line and survive, or respond to his stubborn, late-developing conscience and take a stand. “

According to the deadline of our sister site, Adelstein will play the clever and loyal chief of staff for the new president, while Medina Senghore (Happy!) Was cast as the incoming first lady. In addition, Gina Gallego (crazy ex-girlfriend, gunner) will play the commander in the chief’s assistant.

Showtime already received the rights to the bestselling novel in 2017, almost a year before its publication in June 2018.

In addition to his career as an unfathomable Kellerman of Prison Break and Scandals smarmy Leo, Adelstein’s previous TV credits include Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Imposters, Private Practice and Scandal.