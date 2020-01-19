Paudie Foley greeted the Wexford hero after the last-minute score seals the win over Galway

advertisement

Wexford

1-16

–

0-18

Galway

Wing-back Paudie Foley was the hero for Wexford when he landed a point in the fourth minute of injury time to capture the Walsh Cup at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Galway seemed ready to keep the title when she left with five more minutes with four points, but the side of Davy Fitzgerald rally.

A free point by Seamus Casey brought the gap back to three points and Cathal Dunbar equalized with a goal after two minutes.

Wexford went further and Foley, after seeing a long-distance free fall shortly, made no mistake with the winner who landed on the right wing from 60 meters.

The sides were tied five times in the first half, but Galway scored the last three points before the break and led 0-10 to 0-8 for a crowd of 1,725.

Tadhg Haran led the way with seven free-time points, while Jack O’Connor hit five out of placed balls on the other side.

The parties exchanged points three times in the opening nine minutes before Wexford pulled away with four in a row, two of them freed from O’Connor with Damien Reck and Aidan Rochford also hit the goal and lead 0-7 to 0-3 after 15 minutes .

Galway, who walked the Wexford two in the first half, reacted with three more Haran cutters while Ja Mannion was their only attacker to score from the game in the first half when he hit the goal after 22 minutes.

Midfielder Rochford moved Wexford after 29 minutes with his second point, but Galway finished the half strong and Haran tackled three more free games to lead with two in the break.

Two more Haran cutters and a few good efforts from the game of Adrian Tuohy and Brian Concannon pushed Galway 0-14 to 0-8 in front before O’Connor reduced the margin with three cutters in a row to leave a goal in between after 50 minutes.

Haran pushed that out to four with his first point out of the game and then landed his tenth free lead with 0-16 to 0-11 after 55 minutes.

Wexford got the gap back to a goal in the final stage thanks to a pair of cutters from Seamus Casey and then a goal from Conor McDonald reached two minutes in injury time before Foley landed his last sob winner.

Wexford: J. Lawlor; G Molloy, L Ryan, J O’Connor; P Foley 0-1, R Donohoe, D Reck 0-1; A Rochford 0-2, K Foley; J O’Connor 0-8 (8f), A Nolan 0-1, C McDonald 1-0; H Kehoe, A Shore, M Dwyer.

Subs: Liam Og McGovern for Shore (41), Paul Morris for Kehoe (41), Shaun Murphy for D Reck (41), Simon Donohoe for R Donohoe (47), Cathal Dunbar 0-1 for Dwyer (49), Seamus Casey 0- 2 (2f) for Jack O’Connor (57).

Galway: D Fahy; TJ Brennan, P Killeen, J Grealish; P Mannion, G McInerney; A Tuohy 0-1; S Linnane 0-1, S Loftus 0-1; T Haran 0-12 (11f), C Walsh, B Concannon 0-1; J Mannion 0-1, J Flynn, E Niland.

Subs: Aidan Harte for McInerney (rest), Davy Glennon for Linnane (50), Diarmuid Kilcommins for Concannon (50), Thomas Monaghan 0-1 for Walsh (52), Ronan Burke for Brennan (55), Niall Burke for Flynn (57) , Concannon for Loftus (67), Brennan for Haran (70).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).

