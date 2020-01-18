Paua diver pulled out of the sea at Riverton

advertisement

stuff

Emergency service personnel were called on Saturday afternoon for a diver in difficulty at Howell’s Point, Riverton.

advertisement

A man is at Southland Hospital in Invercargill after getting into trouble while diving at Howell’s Point, Riverton on Saturday.

Fire department and emergency New Zealand was alerted at 2.15 pm and reacted with two ambulances, a fire truck and police. The man was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

When the Riverton Fire Brigade crew arrived, the man had been brought to the beach earlier by a person earlier on the beach, senior officer Ranui Bull said.

Other fast-thinking citizens helped and some went to get a defibrillator at the nearby Beach House Cafe.

“It was good to see that they had the foresight to do that, although it was not necessary,” Bull said.

advertisement