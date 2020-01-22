Patton Oswalt is M.O.D.O.K. in Marvel's new Hulu animated series

advertisement

The full cast of Marvel and Hulu has been announced M.O.D.O.K. TV series in which Patton Oswalt will be seen as the title warden. For those who are not familiar with the cartoon character, it is often depicted as a small robot with an oversized head and very small limbs.

Describe more about yourself and its purpose M.O.D.O.K.The title serves as an acronym for its full name, which stands for Mental / Mobile / Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. Although inherently evil, M.O.D.O.K.The weird appearance makes it a bit difficult to take him seriously, but that could have a positive impact on the adult comedy series, especially with Patton Oswalt at the top.

Several other names for the cast of the Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K. have also been exposed. Along with Patton’s previously revealed casting as M.O.D.O.K.The new castings include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as his internet blogger, Jodie ‘Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as her son Lou, who is described as “a child marching in time with his own drum” and an apparently loner ; and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.Melissa’s daughter who shares “her father’s features” – suggesting that she also has a large head with small arms and legs.

In addition, M.O.D.O.K. will also play Wendi McLendon-Covey (the Goldbergs) as crazy scientist Monica Rappacini, M.O.D.O.K.the rival; Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Austin Van Der Sleet, M.O.D.O.K.new boss after A.I.M. go under; Jon Daly (The Kroll Show) as the snarky android and M.O.D.O.K.‘s buddy, Super Adaptoid; and Sam Richardson (Veep) as A.I.M. Henchman Gary, who is described as “deeply loyal” and “always offers his help and unwavering optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. want it or not. “

M.O.D.O.K. picks up with the titular super villain who gets into a midlife crisis after spending time with his family and evil organization A.I.M. Now the murderous cyborg has to “reinvent itself to get back the things he loves”. It remains to be seen whether other super villains or superheroes appear in the series, but who are there M.O.D.O.K.‘s Marvel connections is certainly possible. In the past, he has been featured in a number of Marvel-based animation shows, including Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. He is most often voiced by Charlie Adler.

New from the new M.O.D.O.K. The first series was released last year, and Oswalt announced its commitment in 2019. In addition to his role as the leading actor, Oswalt created the series with Jordan Blum and will produce together with Blum and Jeph Loeb as Executive Producer. Oswalt and Blum also write the show. The M.O.D.O.K. The series is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime this year. This message comes to us from Collider.

