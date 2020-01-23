advertisement

To be fair, Robert Pattinson certainly can’t be any worse than Affleck, Kilmer or Clooney, although he still has to work a bit harder to reach the level of Keaton or Bale as he will have one as a newcomer to the Batman name make uphill. However, the trust that many people have in him and the idea that he could start something new with the dark knight is hopefully well founded and ignores all jibs and jokes about Batman, which seems to sparkle in the right light. Pattinson has come a long way from his Twilight days and has shown that he has what it takes to play a more serious and very adult role that does not depend on teenage anxiety and an annoying love story that appeals to young girls and is wistful to mothers the whole world. When it comes to Batman, he appeals to another group of people who are much stricter in their criticism and cause a lot of sensation or do their best to get a person the right size if they don’t show up to live up to the ideals that bring the fans to the table. Seriously, we believe that Pattinson is up to the challenge. W’s Kristen Bateman has something to share on the subject.

It is true that this is a lot of confidence for an actor who has never done anything like this and could be a serious disadvantage in the eyes of some fans, but his acting skills are solid and his ability to step into a character was so It has proven to be impressive, so there is nothing left to do but sit back and wait and see if the trust you put in him wears off. Batman is a role that many people watch closely and about which many have their own opinions, as the dark knight is a character that is widely recognized by fans of almost all genres. He is one of the few heroes to be thrown around in a way that suggests he can hit anyone with enough time and opportunity, and it has often happened in the comics when Batman had no reason to stand on his own to win alone , In this light, Pattinson emerges in a world in which the hero is structured in such a way that the action scenes and the overall feeling are already there. It’s just the acting part that he has to nail down to impress the right people. This doesn’t sound like a big job, but ask Clooney and Kilmer how it went and you could get a different story, since they were both reproachful when it was their turn. George Marston from Newsarama wrote an interesting article.

Christian Bale was a breath of fresh air that some people fully enjoyed, while others looked at him frantically as he stepped into his rough, grumbling voice to disguise the fact that he was Bruce Wayne, a man none of whom believed that he had committed an economic crime on his Playboy personality. In three films, Bale really did a show, starting as someone who didn’t know much about anything, much less how to take care of himself on the street, for someone who was old, willing to hang it up, but one had last good fight in him. Keaton had at least one great film at the time, while the second was broke for various reasons, and Affleck had a few appearances in films that weren’t just his and that brought some people an aggressive side to the Batman and others couldn’t really get used to it. Joshua Meyer from SlashFilm has his own opinion on the subject. Actually, Pattinson takes on a character who is a general mess alongside the three Nolan films, and is expected to shine so that many fans come on board with the upcoming film just as they did Joker recently , The hope seems to be that Pattinson will begin the dark knight’s life in another chapter, similar to Christian Bale, but obviously in Gotham and in the early stages of his crime-fighting career.

It will be interesting to see how he will adapt to the Bruce Wayne and Batman characters, as Pattinson is not that intimidating character on the screen. Some of the other actors weren’t that intimidating either, but Keaton and Bale at least have the ability to be aggressive and a bit scary, while Affleck had a straight face that was definitely a Batman trait, but it didn’t really do that work at the same level. We are still confident in Pattinson, but he definitely needs to do a lot to make people believe in him when it comes to this role.

