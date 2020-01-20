advertisement

Patti Smith, who was a punk poet herself, played a special punk version of the Velvet underground song “Pale Blue Eyes” on tour in 1976.

The now iconic track, written and sung by the late and great Lou Reed, was recorded on the band’s 1969 album The Velvet Underground, Reed, who later confirmed that the song was actually written about a woman with hazel eyes, is said to be inspired by Shelley Albin, his first love, who was married to another man at the time.

While the track has been covered by a number of well-known personalities in the music industry over the years, Patti Smith’s version gained fame when she performed the song live from the 1960s and 1970s. Smith, known to be close friends with Lou Reed, was never shy to show her admiration for the Velvet Underground front man. “His awareness has infiltrated and enlightened our cultural voice,” she said when she was selected to deliver a speech while Reed was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Lou was a poet who was able to summarize his poems in his music in the most poignant and clear way. Oh, such a perfect day. ‘

When revisiting a particular rendition in 1976, Smith had just praised it for criticism horses In late 1975 she toured the United States and Europe when she landed in Stockholm in 1976. When she became enthusiastic about the crowd, she played the Velvet Underground Track and ended up recording a piece of The Kingsmen’s legendary number ‘Louie Louie’ on the performance.

See the footage below.

