Patrick Stewart wants host back

Very surprising! Whoopi Goldberg was thrown for a loop at the actor Patrick Stewart presented her with an invitation she will never forget: to persuade her to return to the Star Trek universe.

On Wednesday, January 22, The View episode asked Star Trek: Picard Star, 79, the Oscar winner – who previously played El-Aurian’s bar hostess on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1988 – whether she would be interested in getting back into acting. “I’m here with an official invitation and it’s for you, Whoopi,” said Patrick. “Alex Kurtzman, the lead producer on Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, one of whom I am, would like to invite you into season two.”

The audience naturally followed this announcement with great applause. “I said this on the show before, but Star Trek was a great experience from start to finish,” said the ghost actress. “I had the best, best, best time ever.”

Paramount Television / Kobal / Shutterstock

The X-Men Costar added: “It was wonderful” to work with Whoopi on the original series and that “he can’t wait to have you back with us.” To change her hair and repeat her role, Patrick had to say the following: “You don’t have to do anything,” Patrick said to Whoopi’s fellow man.

“She is Guinan and who knows what Guinan’s story really is. That could be one of the fuss!” He added.

Film business / Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that Whoopi is so happy, especially since everyone looks up to her in the ABC Daily Show panel. “Whoopi is like a special mother figure,” said the former View Cohost Abby Huntsman exclusive to Closer Weekly. “She puts her arm around me and tells me that you will be fine. She’ll be happy to touch me in the middle of a commercial break and make me feel … She says, ‘I know you’re tired, but I have it.’

“When she dropped out of pneumonia last year when she almost died, it was a couple of really tough months for the show,” Abby, 33, continued. “We noticed that at this moment I think it is for all of us. She is such a special person and I think the audience sees it too. It has something special. “

We are very happy for Whoopi!

