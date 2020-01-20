Patrick Stewart recently had X-Men and Professor X talks with Marvel's Kevin Feige

advertisement

Could Patrick Stewart return as Charles Xavier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The actor announced that he recently sat down with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss the MCU, X-Men, and Charles Xavier. Marvel fans have long wondered how Fox property is handled at Disney, and that remains a big question.

We know X-Men and Fantastic Four are on the go, but what will they look like? Are they bringing back any familiar faces? Patrick Stewart had that to say.

“I met Kevin Feige a few months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there were steps and suggestions, including Charles Xavier.”

Patrick Stewart, speaking to Kevin Feige, will prompt MCU fans to speculate about his return as Charles Xavier. Stewart knows this, however, and ends speculation before it can even begin. In short: Stewart will return to the MCU as Charles Xavier for a reason. The actor explains.

“Here’s the problem … If we hadn’t done Logan, I would probably be willing to get into that wheelchair again and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all of that.”

Logan has changed a lot in Fox Marvel traits. It was the end of an era and Patrick Stewart knew it when he first saw the film with Hugh Jackman in public. Both Jackman and Stewart had played these characters for so long that it had become part of them, even though they didn’t know how much it was until it was all over. Read what Stewart had to say below.

RELATED: Danny DeVito as Wolverine in the MCU’s X-Men Petition Reaches 50,000 Signatures “Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, where the film premiered Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I got very emotional, but I had to hold on because we were in the middle of this movie theater, and then I saw Hugh’s hand come to his eye and wipe a tear, ‘Damn the bastard crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick. ‘ ‘

When Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman first saw Logan on screen, they shared a moment. These characters were very important to them, as were the real relationships they built. So it was difficult to say goodbye, and that makes sense. However, this seems to be the case for both actors. Stewart had to say this to watch Logan’s last minutes.

“Hugh took my hand and we held on to the last seven or eight minutes of the film because there were so many things we were upset about. We were moved by history. We were moved by each other. We were moved by but we both said goodbye to saying goodbye to our characters. “

While it might be bad news for some Marvel fans, you would never have expected us to see Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman in the MCU. That doesn’t mean we won’t see cameos across the board at some point, but it seems there won’t be any major storylines for their versions of the characters with Marvel Studios. The interview with Stewart was originally conducted by Digital Spy.

